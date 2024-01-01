Kristin Cavallari 'hit on by big people in Hollywood' after Mark Estes split

Kristin Cavallari has revealed she's been "hit on by big people in Hollywood" now she's single again.

The 37-year-old reality star split with boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, in September, but is already been asked out on several dates by Hollywood hotshots.

"Here's my thing. I think I'm just so f**king over Hollywood in general," she said on her Let's Be Honest podcast. "I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me. But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas three years ago, I would have been like, 'Okay. Yeah."'

She continued, "I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment. And, like, I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy."

She admitted she wants her next partner to be someone she can have a long-term relationship with. "I want someone who I can really learn from. Someone who can teach me things. Someone who can't gain anything from me. I'm telling you right now...My next boyfriend is gonna be my next husband. Okay? I'm already putting that out there."

The Laguna Beach star was married to NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022, and the pair share three children, Camden, 12, Jaxon, ten, and Saylor, eight.

Before she split with Mark in September, the couple spoke openly about their sex life on Kristin's podcast.

"Yeah, you are (the best sex I've ever had)," she told him. "I think I am more present physically during sex than I've ever been. I'm also so wildly attracted to you. And I think we just have really hot sex."

After they split, she revealed "nothing bad happened" but said, "I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," she told People.