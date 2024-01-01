Christina Applegate 'lies in bed screaming' from MS pain

Christina Applegate has told how she "lies in bed screaming" in pain from multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actress spoke about the physical symptoms of MS on her podcast MeSsy, which she co-hosts with fellow MS sufferer, Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

"I lay in bed screaming - like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing," she said, revealing that her symptoms have been progressing.

"It's the worst. Every single day of my life. I can't even pick up my phone sometimes because now it's travelled into my hands, so I'll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can't even hold them. I can't open bottles now."

She continued, "I put my feet on the ground and they're hurting, like, extraordinarily bad to the touch. I was like, 'yep. Gonna get back in my bed and pee in my diaper because I don't feel like walking all the way to the damn bathroom'," adding "I actually don't lay here and pee in my bed diaper. That's just a joke. But it's like it's so freaking painful and so hard and so awkward."

Talking about how painful the first steps of the day are when getting out of bed, Jamie-Lynn, 43, said, "It looks like somebody put a hot fire poker up my a**hole."

Christina, 52, who was first diagnosed with the progressive disease in 2021, agreed, "The floor is lava."

Multiple sclerosis damages the protective cover around nerves in the central nervous system, causing muscle weakness, vision changes, numbness and memory issues.