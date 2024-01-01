Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals paternity test results

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed the results of her unborn baby's paternity test.

The mother-to-be announced the findings after her estranged husband Ryan Anderson agreed to be genetically tested.

Gypsy Rose, 33, took to Instagram to publicly confirm her boyfriend, 31-year-old Ken Urker, is the father of her unborn child.

"There's been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we've known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it's finally time to put all these theories to rest," she wrote. "Here are the results showing Ken is the father."

Accompanying her message was a screenshot of the DNA test results, which indicated Ken had a more than 99.9% probability of paternity.

Gypsy Rose expressed her excitement about the upcoming addition to her family, stating, "Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world."

Her estranged husband Ryan Anderson had agreed to be tested under Louisiana law, which would otherwise presume him to be the father. Anderson had previously expressed his reluctance, saying, "I don't have a choice," and "I hate being in this situation" during a TikTok livestream in August.

Gypsy Rose gained notoriety after she was convicted of second-degree murder for killing her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, following years of alleged abuse. Sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, she was paroled in December 2023 after eight years.