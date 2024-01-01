Brooklyn Beckham reveals Prince William is 'really down to earth'

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his friendship with Prince William.

The aspiring entrepreneur appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote his new hot sauce, Cloud 23, but ended up chatting about his family's friendship with some of the British royal family.

Host Andy Cohen asked the 25-year-old, "Growing up, which members of the royal family did you see most often, especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan?"

Brooklyn, whose parents are rumoured to have had a falling out with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, replied, "Probably William." He continued, "He's just, like, the sweetest guy ever. He really is. He's really down to earth. He's a really good guy."

The Beckhams have been friends with members of the royal family since the nineties. In September this year, David, 49, and Prince William, 42, joined forces to raise money for London's air ambulances. It's believed William personally approached the football star to be part of the campaign.

David and Victoria attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, but it's believed their friendship has since cooled. Sources have claimed the Sussexes allegedly accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them, while others have alleged that Meghan "didn't like the footballer's friendship with Prince William."