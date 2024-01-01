Richard E Grant admits he can't watch his own movies

Richard E Grant has admitted he can't bring himself to watch his own movies.

The Saltburn actor revealed he was "appalled" the first time he watched himself on screen.

Richard, 67, opened up about his discomfort with viewing his own performances and described the time he watched his first movie, 1987's Withnail and I.

"I watched the first film I was ever in thirty-seven years ago, I watched a screening of it and was so appalled that I offered the director, Bruce Robinson, the money back," he told The Dish podcast.

"I was so horrified, because you can't fix it, you just think, Oh my god, is that what you look like?"

Despite his aversion to seeing himself on screen, Richard emphasised his passion for acting.

"You love doing it, I love doing the acting stuff, but you do not want to watch the replay afterwards," he confessed.

The Argylle actor also discussed his preference for auditioning from home rather than attending in-person tryouts.

"(Self-taping is) great," he said. "You can learn the thing and then prepare it and then you do it, and you're not nervous because you're at home and then if you cock it up you can redo it."

He described how crushing an in-person audition could be when the interview panel was unresponsive.

"Whereas if you walk into a room... and the person that's just leaving is, you know, best friends with the casting director, saying, 'Darling, we'll call you next week, dinner, darling'," he joked.

"It's soul destroying... So it's better to self-tape, for me."