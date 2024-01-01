Carrie Coon responds to claim suggesting she 'simultaneously looks 35 and 55'

Carrie Coon has candidly responded to a fan who suggested she "simultaneously looks 35 and 55".

Over the weekend, a user took to X to claim that they couldn't exactly pinpoint the Fargo actress's age.

"How does Carrie Coon simultaneously look 35 and 55? Tbc she's fine as hell but she looks old and young at the same time (sic)," they wrote.

Later, Carrie took to the platform to clarify her exact age.

"Thank you. I totally agree and I can answer this one: 43, generally healthy, two little kids and not enough rest, no Botox or filler. Have a marvelous day!" she replied.

In addition, Carrie noted that she sometimes struggles to accept the ageing process.

"And I'm not trolling you! I really do agree! Feeling 'fine as hell' and loving my forties; some days I'm feeling 35 and some I lean 55, but they are all me," the star added.

And Carrie's matter-of-fact approach to the message quickly caught the attention of followers.

"As a 41-year-old mom in SoCal, I send a multitude of THANKS to you for avoiding Botox and filler as a public figure. It's so rare and so very appreciated!" one user praised, while another added, "Wth (what the hell) 53, no way. You do look great. Love that you're going the natural way of aging."

Carrie is married to actor/playwright Tracy Letts, and they are parents to a son, born in 2018, and a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2021.

The Emmy Award-nominated actress most recently appeared in the historical drama series The Gilded Age and is set to have a lead role in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus.