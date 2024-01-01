Pamela Anderson applauds Beyoncé's Barb Wire-themed Halloween costume

Pamela Anderson is a big fan of Beyoncé's Barb Wire-themed Halloween costume.

On Tuesday, the superstar posted a series of photos in which she paid homage to some of the Canadian actress's most iconic fashion moments.

In some of the images, Beyoncé posed up a storm in a sexy black corset dress that resembled the one Pamela wore to play Barb Wire in the 1996 superhero movie of the same name.

The Formation hitmaker also donned a red one-piece swimsuit like the one the blonde star sported to portray C.J. Parker in the '90s TV series Baywatch and a replica of the outfit Pamela wore to the 1999 MTV VMAs, complete with fuzzy pale pink hat.

"BEYLLOWEEN FIN," Beyoncé captioned the post.

In addition, Queen Bey stunned fans by releasing a music video for her song Bodyguard in which she wore all of the Pamela-inspired outfits. The clip marked the first visual component for her most recent album, Cowboy Carter.

"BEYWATCH," the singer wrote.

And a short time after the images dropped, Pamela took to Instagram to praise the concept.

"LOVE," she declared, adding a heart emoji.

In her Instagram Stories, the 57-year-old added: "Don't call me bey..." along with a kissing face emoji.

But Beyoncé didn't just dress up as Pamela for Halloween.

Earlier in the week, the Halo singer also shared photos of herself wearing outfits that replicated those worn by Prince and Apollonia from the 1984 rock musical Purple Rain.

"PURPLE NASTY," she commented.

Additionally, the mother-of-three recreated the cover of Betty Davis's 2005 compilation album, This Is It!