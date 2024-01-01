The award-winning adult animation comedy, The Pinto Variety Hour, had its UK premiere at the Breaking TV Film Festival

The Pinto Variety Hour is a half-hour animated adult comedy featuring Pinto, a recovering rageaholic bean who hosts a surreal variety show.As Pinto juggles eccentric guests, like a time-traveling beret inventor, and navigates his tumultuous relationship with his show's sponsor, Big Powerful Nobody, he also deals with everyday family dynamics. Balancing his quirky work life with his role as a father to teenagers Lucy and Max and husband to Flo, Pinto's world is a whimsical mix of surreal comedy and heartfelt moments in the charming town of Hazelwood.Portland writer, director, and animator R.J. Sullivan has won numerous awards for his short films, most notably the children's short, Arlo Sings the Blues, which won the Best Animated Short Film at the 2023 BAMkids Film Festival in New York. Together with Pinto the Mean Bean, both children's shorts were featured at showcases in the Hollywood Theatre Located within Portland International Airport for Fall 2023 and Winter 2024 programs. The Pinto Variety Hour is screening in the Fall 2024 program.Following its London debut, The Pinto Variety Hour will be screened at the Birmingham Film Festival on November 9, where it is nominated for Best TV Show, Best Animation, and the Bull Award for Best Film in the Festival. The Pinto Variety Hour has already created a buzz, winning awards on the festival circuit.