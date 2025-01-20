Christina Applegate and Lili Reinhart react to Donald Trump becoming U.S. President again

Christina Applegate and Lili Reinhart have reacted to Donald Trump becoming U.S. President for the second time.

A number of Hollywood stars have spoken out after the Republican Party nominee was declared the winner on Wednesday morning.

Dead to Me star Christina encouraged those who support Trump to "unfollow" her on X.

"Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?" Applegate wrote. "And if you disagree, please unfollow me."

In a separate post, she continued, "Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don't want followers like this. So yeah. Done."

Taking to X shortly after the polls closed, Riverdale star Lili expressed her sympathy for the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault in the past.

"I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser," the star wrote. "My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry."

The president-elect has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women dating back to the 1970s and has been found liable in court for sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, High Fidelity actor John Cusack also expressed his shock at the election results, writing, "The fact that the country would choose to destroy itself by voting in a convicted felon rapist and Nazi is a sign of deep nihilism. To put it mildly."

And One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush added, "Great job giving the MAGA (Make America Great Again) gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying 'But but but at least he's not a Black woman!' in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken."

The politician's niece, Mary Trump, also responded to the news on X, writing, "I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us."

Trump is due to be inaugurated on 20 January 2025.