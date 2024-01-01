Eddie Redmayne had 'White Lotus envy' before starring in The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne had "White Lotus envy" before starring in The Day of the Jackal.

The British star has admitted he was jealous of the cast of the drama series The White Lotus because of the exotic locations they filmed in, including Maui, Hawaii and Sicily, Italy.

However, he has now joked that his envy has been satisfied after filming his new series The Day of the Jackal, which was shot in a variety of locations including London, Budapest, Vienna and Croatia.

Speaking of his "White Lotus envy," Eddie told Extra, "When I used to sit and watch White Lotus, I'd be like, 'Why have I never had a job like that? Why do I never get to go to all these exotic climes?'"

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star added that he "manifested" his role in the upcoming thriller TV series, adding that it was "beautiful".

Elsewhere in the interview, Eddie's co-star Lashana Lynch reflected on filming on location across Europe.

"We shot for eight months out of Budapest," she told the outlet. "That's where a lot of the set builds were and shot on location in and around Budapest and a little bit in London and Croatia, which doubled as Afghanistan."

Eddie said that it felt like the show was using Europe as a "playground", adding that his hometown of London was "reframed in a way that we haven't necessarily seen before".

The Day of the Jackal, a remake of the 1973 film of the same name, will be released on 7 November.