Kieran Culkin shares heartbreaking confession about late sister Dakota Culkin

Kieran Culkin has opened up about the emotional pain he feels following the death of his sister, Dakota Culkin.

The 42-year-old American actor - who is the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, 44 - was devastated in 2008 when his sister died aged 30 after being hit by a car.

Reflecting on the loss 16 years later, the actor told CBS, "I only knew who I was because of who my siblings are. So, to lose one was losing a big piece of myself.

"Losing one of my favourite people in the world, it doesn't get better. It doesn't get easier, it's just you get used to it."

Kieran's international popularity has risen in recent years due to his role as Roman Roy on the smash HBO comedy-drama Succession.

Explaining that his role ultimately reminded him of his sister, he said, "After a couple seasons on Succession, I realised there was some stuff that Roman did that I was like, 'Oh, that's my sister.'

"That was her sense of humour. She could find exactly what the right thing to make fun of you was that would get to you, but be really funny and make the room laugh. That was her."

Macaulay and his wife, Brenda Song, 36, named their son Dakota in honour of the actor's late sister when he arrived in 2021.