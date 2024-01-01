Tom Hanks reveals which actor he's mistaken for 'all the time'

Tom Hanks has revealed he is mistaken for another Hollywood star "all the time".

The 68-year-old two-time Academy Award-winning star may be one of the most famous men on Earth, but he claims fans frequently get him mixed up with iconic Batman actor Michael Keaton.

Speaking to the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Hanks explained that he is not upset about the confusion and says it has been going on for years.

Asked if he ever gets mistaken for someone else, the Terminal actor declared, "Oh, Keaton all the time. Yeah, me and Michael are some form of odd doppelgänger back from a long time ago."

Sharing more details on the kind of things confused fans say, he said, "They don't say 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to me exactly. But a lot of time (they will ask), 'Hey, were you in that?' I get that."

Hanks has previously shared his love for Keaton and praised him for his most famous role.

He said during a past episode of The Graham Norton Show that he could never have played Batman like his peer.

Hanks gushed, "Wouldn't that be comical? No, never. Can you imagine me in that suit?

"Michael Keaton was a fabulous Batman, he was mysterious. If I had grabbed a bad guy and shook him like that. And he said, 'Who are you?!' and you heard me saying, 'I'm Batman!' It just would not have worked out, no matter what they did to the voice box."