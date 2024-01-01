Rachel Bilson gives rare insight into her role as a mother

Rachel Bilson has given a rare insight into her experience as a Hollywood mother.

The 43-year-old star of The O.C. was in a 10-year relationship with Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen from 2007 until 2017 and together they share 10-year-old daughter Briar.

In a new interview with the New York Post, the TV actress revealed whether her daughter plans on following in her footsteps.

The Summer Roberts actress explained, "So it's really cute. She had back-to-school night and there's a paper you fill out with what you want to be, and she said, 'I don't know yet.'

"And I'm like, 'That's great. That's healthy. That's exactly where you should be. And you'll figure it out later.'"

She went on to reveal that her daughter is a huge fan of Taylor Swift and the pair bonded by crafting friendship bracelets together that they then traded with other fans at one of the Lavender Haze singer's Eras World Tour shows.

Bilson explained, "I went on a friendship bracelet frenzy. My whole dining room table was full of beads for months, and I couldn't stop. I just kept making bracelets."

She revealed, "I didn't even get to bring them all to Taylor's concert. There are many bracelets still around our house."

The TV star rarely talks about her daughter and famously signed up to the No Kids Policy when Briar was born - a celebrity policy that aims to prevent the children of celebrities from being photographed without consent.