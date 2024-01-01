Ivanka Trump eschews White House role - report

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner won't be joining the new Trump White House.

Ivanka was by her father's side as he won the Presidency for a historic second time - but has no plans for a second term in the West Wing herself, reports Page Six.

The former advisor to the President joined him on stage alongside her husband, siblings and stepmum Melania in the early hours of Wednesday morning as he declared victory.

The second-time First Daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, have spent the past few years settling into Miami, Florida life and apparently have no plans for a return to the political fray.

The couple moved to Florida after a tumultuous few years in Washington DC where they both worked in Trump's 2017 to 2020 administration.

The pair now live with their three children on Indian Creek Island, dubbed the Billionaire's Bunker, where their neighbours include close pals Tom Brady and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Kushner worked on a wide range of issues and policies in the last Trump administration, including Middle East peace efforts, and developed a relationship with Saudi Arabia's controversial Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman

After he left the White House, he started a private equity firm that received a reported $2 billion investment from the sovereign wealth fund controlled by Prince Mohammed.

Speaking at a summit in Miami in February, Kushner insisted he had followed every law and ethics rule.