Cynthia Erivo takes jab at actresses who missed out on Wicked role

Cynthia Erivo has taken a verbal jab at the actresses who missed out on Ariana Grande's role in the Wicked movie.

The Broadway star revealed she was left unimpressed by her fellow auditionees and was relieved when she learned Ariana Grande had succeeded in winning the part of Glinda.

Asked how she felt about appearing opposite the pop megastar, Cynthia, 37, did not hold back.

"Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with," she told the New York Times.

She added she had been surprised to have been chosen to play the witch Elphaba as she had expected a white performer to win the role.

"Historically, Black women have never really been seen for the role," Cynthia said.

"If they have, they haven't gotten the role, and if they do, they usually are the alternate or first cover. There's only one woman I know on record that has done it on the West End (in London). So I just didn't think they were looking for me."

Cynthia also revealed she and Ariana, 31, had forged a close friendship on set.

"I think that was one of my most cherished parts of this experience: I felt held and like I had a friend every step of the way," the Luther actress explained.

"I'm really proud of us for how genuinely we took care of each other throughout this whole time."