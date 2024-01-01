Justin Trudeau bans TikTok from operating in Canada

The Canadian government has ordered TikTok to cease operating in Canada.

The Canadian Prime Minister ordered the social media giant to shut down its Toronto and Vancouver offices - however, Canadian users of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app will still be able to access it.

Canada's Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the decision was made after reviewing information brought to light by a national security review, adding the government had acted under advice from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

"We came to the conclusion that these activities that were conducted in Canada by TikTok and their offices would be injurious to national security," he told CBC News.

"I'm not at liberty to go into much detail, but I know Canadians would understand when you're saying the government of Canada is taking measures to protect national security, that's serious."

A representative from TikTok stated the company intended to fight the decision.

"Shutting down TikTok's Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone's best interest, and today's shutdown order will do just that. We will challenge this order in court," the spokesperson said in an email.