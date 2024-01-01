Steve Carell wasn't first choice for The Office: Casting director

Steve Carell wasn't the TV network's first choice for his role on The Office

The show's casting director has revealed A-list dramatic actors were originally considered for the role of hapless office manager, Michael Scott.

Allison Jones explained when the cast was first being assembled, NBC network executives first expected to bring on a major movie star to play the character.

"I remember vividly the first meeting we had with the network when (the show's creator, Greg Daniels) had a list of names and they were like, Let's try Philip Seymour Hoffman. And then, you know, let's go for Paul Giamatti or whatever," Allison told the Office Ladies podcast.

She described the prevailing attitude towards TV comedy at that time as less than positive, explaining she was "so jaded", she was sure neither actor would consider joining the cast.

"Nobody did TV," Allison said. "Comedy was the bottom of the barrel."

By the time the casting team began looking at comedians for the part, Steve, 62, was unavailable.

"Steve Carell, who would ultimately be cast as Michael Scott, was part of... Tom Papa's Come to Papa, meaning he couldn't audition for The Office."

However, when Come to Papa was cancelled after its first four episodes, Steve was freed up to audition.

The show ultimately ran for nine seasons and Steve went on to win a Golden Globe award for his work in the role.