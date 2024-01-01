Prince William hires David Beckham's former publicist

Prince William has hired David Beckham's former publicist

Victoria Shires will head up communications for William's new homelessness initiative, Homewards, having previously spent three years running PR for David's DB Ventures, where she managed a portfolio of brands and businesses for the former England football captain.

Operated by the Prince and Princess of Wales' Royal Foundation, the Homewards project is set to last five years and aims to help end homelessness in six local areas across England.

"It's been a great first few weeks at the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales," Victoria, 34, told Mail Online, having started her new role as Head of Communications for the charity last month.

William and David's families appear to have grown closer of late. Last month, William, 42, and David, 49, were pictured sharing a private joke as they inspected two London Air Ambulances funded through their fundraising efforts.

This week, David's eldest son, Brooklyn, 25, claimed he sees more of William than he does of William's brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex - even though he and Harry, 40, both reside in California.

Brooklyn added that William was "the sweetest guy ever" and "really down to earth".