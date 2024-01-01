Bowen Yang apologises to Ariana Grande for kissing her 'too much' on Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang has apologised to Ariana Grande for kissing her "too much" during a Saturday Night Live sketch.

The superstar served as guest host of an episode of the long-running comedy show last month, and at the end of a bit titled Charades with Mom, she and the actor surprised viewers by sharing a kiss.

But during an episode of his Las Culturistas podcast that aired on Wednesday, Bowen recalled the moment and claimed he went a little too far.

"I really have to apologise to you in person. I opened up my mouth too much when we kissed on SNL," the Fire Island star, who is gay, began, to which Ariana replied, "You absolutely did. I was shaking after."

The singer-actress went on to insist she didn't mean her response to be interpreted "in a bad way. Just in a disarming way".

Ariana insisted their chemistry "comes from a real place" as they became friends while filming Wicked in 2022, while Bowen maintained he "kissed (her) too much".

Though the smooch wasn't in the original script, the 7 Rings hitmaker thought it would be the perfect way to end the scene.

The pair rehearsed the kiss before the show, with Ariana maintaining she was pleased with the way the sequence played out.

"It felt like what these people needed at that time," the 31-year-old noted. "It felt like what these characters required. And I'm all for it. For the characters, I think it was perfectly open."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ariana described meeting Stevie Nicks for the first time before she filmed SNL. The Fleetwood Mac singer was tapped as the musical guest for the episode.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe anything. She's so kind, so kind. And so cool and so beautiful. I can't really get over what that was like spending those few days together and sharing the space with her," she smiled. "Just such a warm, beautiful, good witch in every sense."

Ariana is currently promoting Wicked - Part 1, in which she plays Glinda. The feature is set to be released on 22 November.