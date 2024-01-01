Mark Wahlberg's new restaurant catches fire

Mark Wahlberg's new Las Vegas restaurant caught on fire on Wednesday.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at Flecha Cantina on Wednesday evening, with TMZ posting footage of a fire engine parked outside the eatery to battle flames consuming the outdoor patio.

The incident at the modern Mexican restaurant, which opened less than two months ago, is believed to have been caused by a "faulty fire pit" on the patio.

Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers, has reacted to the fire and revealed his relief that no-one was hurt.

"The whole front of the building has reflective windows, so it made it look pretty spectacular, but not in a good way," Sharpe revealed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "The fire department came out quickly; they suppressed it. It was out in 20 minutes. It was very minor. Fortunately, it wasn't worse."

The fire broke out at around 5.30pm, but thanks to the quick response of emergency services, the eatery was open again shortly after.

"Flecha Cantina @shoptownsquare #LasVegas. Open 11AM to 11PM- stop in and elevate your vibe," the restaurant reassured customers in a caption to accompany a video posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Wahlberg officially opened Flecha Cantina, located just south of the main Las Vegas strip, on 14 September.

The Union actor also owns a restaurant in Huntington Beach, California, which launched in June.