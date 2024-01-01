Daniel Craig shares thoughts on next James Bond star

Daniel Craig has offered a blunt three-word response when asked who the next James Bond should be.

The British actor played the iconic spy in five films, before his final outing in 2021's No Time to Die.

Rumours have continued to circulate about who will replace Craig, and when he was pressed on his top choice for the job, the actor made his feelings clear.

During an interview with Variety to discuss his new movie Queer, Craig was asked: "If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"

The 56-year-old star reacted to the question with a laugh, before he replied: "I don't care."

Bond bosses have revealed it could be a while before the next instalment of the 007 franchise is released.

In 2022, producer Barbara Broccoli explained they were working on a "reinvention of Bond" and admitted it would be "at least two years" before filming would begin.

Stars linked to the secret agent role include Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and rumoured favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Craig previously revealed he felt relieved when his incarnation of Bond was killed off in No Time to Die, because it allowed him to "move on" with his career after 17 years playing the character.

"So let's kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at (age) 23, start at 25, start at 30," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't want to go back. I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it."