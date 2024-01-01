Martha Stewart stokes feud with columnist

Martha Stewart has stoked the flames of her feud with a New York tabloid columnist.

The lifestyle entrepreneur's new documentary, titled Martha, reignited an old fight with journalist Andrea Peyser, who covered Martha's six-week fraud trial two decades ago for the New York Post.

In the Netflix show, Martha, 83, slammed Andrea's reporting of the trial and complained she was "smug" when the trial resulted in a conviction.

"New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug," Martha said of the day her guilty verdict was delivered.

"She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time."

Once the documentary was released, however, Andrea was quick to let Martha know she was in fact still alive.

"I'm alive, b**ch!" Andrea wrote in a column published on Thursday. "News of my passing came as a shock."

She also defended some of the descriptions of Martha she had published during the trial.

"At the time, I rightly noted that Stewart was an 'ill-mannered dominatrix,' 'the queen of control freaks' and 'a dame who made a billion treating her inferiors like pond scum'," Andrea wrote.

Addressing the feud on stage at a women's conference in Philadelphia, Martha chose to focus on the positive.

"So, that will probably cause more people to watch my documentary," she said.