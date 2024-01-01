Lea Thompson breaks down over Trump win: 'I'm scared'

Lea Thomson has broken down in tears over Donald Trump's presidential win: "I'm scared"

The Back to the Future actress admitted she was worried for her daughters in the wake of Donald Trump's win at the polls of this week's American presidential election.

Asked by Mail Online how she planned to move on from the Republican win, Lea, 63, reportedly started crying.

"I don't know. I'm sorry," she replied. Asked whether she felt "hopeful," Lea went on to say, "I don't feel so hopeful. I feel... scared. I have daughters."

Lea shares two daughters - actresses Madelyn, 33, and Zoey Deutch, 29 - with her husband, director Howard Deutch.

She may have been referring to the fact that Trump has offered mixed statements about his position on women's reproductive health rights.

"I don't know if it will affect you or me, but I am a mom and know people that have been very affected by having babies that have died," Lea added. "It just, I feel really bad for them. But America's spoken."

She went on: "We fight the fights. We fight to fight and the battles that we want to carry. It's just not a lot of fun right now."