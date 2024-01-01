Halle Bailey admits to 'overreacting' after seeing baby son on livestream

Halle Bailey has admitted she may have "overreacted" after seeing her baby son on a recent livestream.

On Wednesday night, the singer-actress berated her ex-boyfriend DDG in an X message after seeing him and their nine-month-old son Halo appear on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 Twitch stream earlier in the day.

In a since-deleted post, Halle noted she was "extremely upset" that rapper DDG - real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. - didn't seek her permission first as she is "out of town" at the moment.

However, the Chloe x Halle star later returned to X to concede that she shouldn't have expressed her concern via social media.

"Yesterday maybe I did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here. I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing," she wrote, before thanking Kai for the gifts he gave to her little boy.

Halle, 24, and DDG split in early October after three years of dating. They agreed to co-parent Halo in the wake of the breakup.

However, the 27-year-old was quick to defend The Little Mermaid star in a YouTube video posted on Thursday and noted he has "unconditional love and respect" for his ex-partner.

"It's hard for us," he stated in a candid video. "So, when lil' stuff like this happen, it's really nothing. People go through this type of stuff all the time. I just don't appreciate when people try to put me against her or me versus her and all of this, 'She's wrong and he's right, blah blah blah.' Y'all could hate on me for as long as y'all want, but leave Halle alone, man."