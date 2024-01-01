Martha Stewart's ex-husband reacts to claims made in documentary

Andrew Stewart has reacted to claims Martha Stewart made about him in a new documentary.

Released in late October, the R.J. Cutler-directed Netflix film chronicles the life and career of the businesswoman and TV personality.

At one point in the documentary, Martha reflected on her marriage to Andrew from 1961 until their divorce was finalised in 1990, and alleged he was unfaithful during their union.

In addition, the lifestyle guru advised young women that if their husbands cheat on them to leave the marriage as "he's a piece of s**t." Martha also divulged that she had affairs during the marriage.

But on Thursday, a joint statement Andrew's wife Shyla Nelson Stewart posted via Facebook on the topic just prior to the release of the project began to circulate online, in which the pair alleged Martha was trying to "publicly relitigate" her first and only marriage.

"Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago," they wrote. "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix."

Andrew and Shyla went on to note that the comments in Martha's documentary can be "juxtaposed" with the "joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage" they have.

"Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together," the couple declared. "We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."

In addition, Shyla described Andrew as one of the "gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I've ever known".

It's believed Martha and Andrew, who are parents to daughter Alexis, haven't spoken in over two decades.

Representatives for the 83-year-old entrepreneur have not yet responded to the claims made in the post.

Martha is now streaming on Netflix.