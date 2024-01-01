Catherine, Princess of Wales to attend Remembrance events

Catherine, Princess of Wales will attend this year's Remembrance events.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the British royal will attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The announcement comes as Catherine continues to recover from the preventative treatment she underwent for cancer earlier this year.

The Princess made her first public appearance since completing her cancer treatment when she joined her husband Prince William on a royal visit to Southport.

In a video posted on social media last month, Catherine confirmed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and was "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months".

While it has been confirmed that the Princess of Wales will attend the upcoming Remembrance events, it is unclear whether Queen Camilla will join her.

On Tuesday, the Palace announced that the Queen had withdrawn from all engagements this week after falling ill with a chest infection.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a palace spokesman said in a statement.

However, they went on to say that the 77-year-old royal "very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal".

There have been no further updates on the Queen's health.