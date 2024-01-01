James Van Der Beek opens up about cancer journey

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his cancer journey.

Earlier this month, the Dawson's Creek alum revealed that he had been "privately dealing" with colorectal cancer.

In a new interview with People published on Friday, James, 47, explained that he went public with his diagnosis in the hope of raising awareness of the disease, which is becoming increasingly common in adults under the age of 55.

"That's one of the reasons I want to talk about it and the reason I'm talking about it so openly," the actor said. "I've been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I've found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly."

James continued, "And I've found a lot of support that way. But more than that, I really wanted to raise awareness."

The star - who has six children, Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, eight, Gwen, six, and Jeremiah, three, with his wife Kimberley - admitted he hadn't considered he was at risk of the disease.

"I'd always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles," he said. "But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy - or as far as I knew it at the time."

James told the publication that he underwent a colonoscopy after noticing his bowel movements had changed, but he wasn't worried.

However, he then recalled that after the procedure, "the gastroenterologist said - in his most pleasant bedside manner - that it was cancer. I think I went into shock."

The Varsity Blues actor went on to share that the most difficult thing about dealing with cancer is the "unknowns".

As for his current health, James said he is "cautiously optimistic" and is in a "place of healing".