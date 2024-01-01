Eddie Redmayne addresses Fantastic Beasts cancellation

Eddie Redmayne has confirmed there are no plans to make any more Fantastic Beasts films.

The 42-year-old actor has played Newt Scamander in three of a proposed five Fantastic Beasts series - but the projects have stalled since the third instalment flopped at the box office.

Asked if he would be back for a fourth chapter in the Harry Potter prequel series, Eddie told Variety, "As far as I'm concerned - no. That's a question for one of our (Warner Bros. Discovery) leaders."

The first Fantastic Beasts film was released in 2016 and made over $814 million (£630 million) at the box office.

The 2018 sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, made a less impressive $655 million (£507 million) and the third, titled The Secrets of Dumbledore and released in 2022, made $407 million (£315 million).

Redmayne can currently be seen starring in the Sky Atlantic series The Day of the Jackal - and fans can watch him acting beneath extensive prosthetics as he plays an assassin.

Discussing the challenges that the prosthetics presented for his acting, the star told Variety, "You don't get much time to prep with them, because it costs so much money, and they take so long to put on.

"And they're so deeply uncomfortable that people quite often go, 'Oh, that's a prosthetic performance.'

"But having experienced quite a lot of it myself, when I look at someone like Colin Farrell's performance (in The Penguin) or Gary Oldman's performance (in The Darkest Hour), you don't get much time to prep in it. So it's really a trial and error experience."