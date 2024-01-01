Nicholas Hoult shares painful way he learned he lost Batman role to Robert Pattinson

Nicholas Hoult has recalled the awkward way that he learned he had missed out on the role of Batman to Robert Pattinson.

The 34-year-old actor has dipped his toes into the comic book film world - with a past role in the X-Men film franchise and an upcoming appearance in a new Superman film.

But he admits he really wanted to play Batman and was gutted when 38-year-old Pattinson was announced for the role before he'd even had time to audition.

Opening up to Variety, the Skins star recalled, "I remember a week before we did the Batman test, I was driving in my car and I had the radio on and they were talking on the radio how Rob was going to be the new Batman.

"And I was like, 'It's not confirmed yet! I'm auditioning next weekend. Give me a chance'."

Hoult learned that his peer had indeed scooped the part - with the Twilight star going on to wow audiences and critics in the 2022's The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves.

The unlucky actor admitted, "Yeah, of course it's an emotional blow. Your imagination does not know... You are aware on a practical level: I know I am auditioning against Rob. And Rob is fantastic in that movie. That was the right decision.

"But you get excited by the prospect. Matt is a fantastic director and the script. It's a cool movie and I want to be a part of it. It's a brilliant character."