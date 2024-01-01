Saoirse Ronan reveals disappointment about husband Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan has revealed the one thing she has found disappointing about her husband Jack Lowden.

The 30-year-old Irish actress married 34-year-old Scottish actor Lowden earlier this year after six years of romance.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Ronan expressed frustration that her husband refuses to sing karaoke with her.

She revealed, "I've been desperate for myself and my husband Jack to do a cheesy karaoke duet."

She continued, "It's Shallow from A Star is Born. I want him to be my Bradley, and I'll be his Gaga. And he won't do it. He hasn't committed.

"And I'm sort of like, well, what's marriage for? You know what I mean? What are we doing here?"

While the duo might not be making music together, the Atonement actress did recently share her hope to start making babies with her husband.

She told British Vogue last month: "I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I'm now at the stage where, if it happened, I would like to have a kid.

"I feel fortunate enough that, if I step out of this for a minute, I'm hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I've always wanted that."

The Outrun, starring Ronan and produced by both her and Lowden, is out now.