Harvey Weinstein plans to sue hospital

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is blaming New York City officials for "ongoing medical negligence".

The New York Post reports that Weinstein, who is currently back in hospital, is looking to sue Bellevue Hospital (officially NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue), the oldest public hospital in the US, for not giving him the "right to proper care while in custody".

His team believes the city's alleged refusal to keep the former film exec at Bellevue during his upcoming trial is a "severe oversight, jeopardising his ability to attend to his own retrial".

Weinstein is believed to be suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia, but his prognosis is unknown.

The Pulp Fiction producer is facing a retrial on two sex crime charges that the New York state's highest court overturned earlier this year following his 2020 conviction.

He was convicted in February 2020 of one count of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act in the first degree. He was found guilty and handed down a 23-year prison sentence.

In October 2020, his attorneys claimed Weinstein would likely die in prison because "his physical and mental condition has so deteriorated".

Bellevue is a safety net hospital, which provides healthcare for anyone, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.