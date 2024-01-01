Tony Todd dead at 69

Tony Todd, star of Candyman and Star Trek, has died aged 69 at his home in Marina Del Rey, California.

Todd's death was confirmed by a representative for the actor, but a cause of death was not disclosed.

Todd made his big screen debut as Sgt Warren in the film Platoon in 1986, and was well known for his turn as Kurn in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

He achieved stardom for his role as Ben in the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead and found global recognition after his chilling performance in 1992's Candyman and its three follow-ups.

At a towering six foot five, (196cm), Todd played Daniel Robitaille, AKA Candyman, the ghost of an African American artist and son of a slave who was murdered for his relationship with a white woman.

Among Todd's TV credits, the actor had a recurring role on Boston Public and made guest appearances on Law & Order, Homicide: Life on the Street, The X-Files and 24.

Todd was a prolific actor and had 10 TV and film projects recently completed or in post-production when he died.

He is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana.