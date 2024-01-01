Kit Connor explains why he keeps his 'distance' from social media

Kit Connor has explained why he keeps his "distance" from social media.

In a conversation with Rachel Zegler for Teen Vogue, the British actor admitted that social media can make him feel uncomfortable.

"I learnt my lesson to a certain extent - not that I think I had really any fault in it, but I do think that I learnt that social media isn't really for me and it's not really where I feel safe and where I feel most comfortable," the Heartstopper star explained.

Kit then noted that while social media can be useful for his career, he chooses to prioritise his privacy by staying offline.

"Sometimes as an actor, you have to have social media to (promote your work). But for me, I think I realised that I like to keep my distance a little bit," he said. "I also like my privacy. I like my personal space. I like to be able to do things that human beings do. For the most part, I can."

In late 2022, the 20-year-old hit headlines when he came out as bisexual on Twitter/X and claimed he was forced "to out himself" by social media users who accused him of queerbaiting. He later said he may not have ever discussed his sexuality publicly if it wasn't for the trolls.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kit shared that he doesn't think he's entirely cut out for fame.

"Some people are much more well suited to (fame), I am a bit more introverted," he admitted. "I always like to say that if it ever became not worth doing the job that I love, then I would stop doing it.

"There is always a silver lining, but it doesn't make the things that you have to experience any less horrible or any less s**t, basically."

Kit and Rachel are currently starring in the latest revival of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet on Broadway.