Janelle Monáe 'cannot wait' to shoot her upcoming horror project

Janelle Monáe has been developing a horror project that she "cannot wait" to get into production.

The singer and actress has been fan of horror and Halloween for many years but she has only starred in a horror movie once - 2020's Antebellum - so she has been developing projects of her own in that genre.

Revealing her upcoming plans, Janelle told The Hollywood Reporter that she has been working on a horror inspired by the Greek mythological character Medusa, who is depicted as having living snakes as her hair.

"I have my own TV and film company, Wondaland Pictures, and we are looking to have more conversations and partner with folks whose taste aligns with ours and with mine," she shared. "Halloween gives me so many original IP (intellectual property) ideas for horror films, psychological thrillers, science fiction, sci-fi worlds.

"I have a film that I'm developing with Universal and Akela Cooper, who's a fantastic writer. It's based on the Medusa story and it's called Don't Look. I'm so excited about that. It's going to be a horror film that, again, is a play on the Greek Medusa story. I have other original ideas. I've been developing characters with my SFX team for albums, for movies. I cannot wait until the moment comes where we have a script and we're ready to shoot it."

In separate interview with People, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress shared that she had also spoken with horror writer-director Jordan Peele about making a film together.

"We texted a few months ago, and he and I both said we're going to make our movie. So I think it will happen. It's just timing," she said of the Get Out filmmaker.