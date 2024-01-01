Josh O'Connor dating Saltburn's Alison Oliver

The Crown star Josh O'Connor is dating Saltburn's Alison Oliver.

The couple were spotted together at a film and photography library in Bologna, where they posed for photos with fans.

The actor, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series, and Oliver, who plays Venetia Catton in Saltburn, strolled through the Italian town hand-in-hand.

The Sun reported that "Josh and Alison have a lot in common and have enjoyed getting to know each other away from the spotlight".

O'Connor, who hails from Southampton, is fast becoming one of the film and TV world's most sought-after leading men. He kicked off his acting career 10 years ago with supporting roles in the TV series Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders.

He is well known as Larry in ITV's The Durrells, and for his portrayal of a young Prince Charles in 13 episodes of The Crown.

O'Connor's growing profile in Hollywood went up a gear earlier this year when he was cast alongside Zendaya in Challengers as Patrick Zweig, a smart-mouthed tennis professional.

Oliver, an Irish actor from Cork, is known for her debut role as Frances in the miniseries Conversations with Friends. She was named in Variety's 10 Actors to Watch in 2023.