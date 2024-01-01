Juno Temple is still 'getting used to' watching herself on screen

Juno Temple has admitted she is still "getting used to" watching herself on screen.

The British actress, best known for playing Keeley Jones in the sitcom Ted Lasso, has revealed that she's not entirely comfortable watching her own TV shows and films.

Speaking to actor Miles Teller for Interview magazine, Juno explained that she only watches her own projects if she really enjoyed making them.

"I think it depends on how I felt making it. Like, how I felt I was doing at my job," the 35-year-old said. "I'm still kind of getting used to watching myself, I guess, in a weird way."

"It's not something I love and I'm super excited to do, but it can be really interesting from a learning standpoint," Juno continued. "I've never watched something that I've been in twice, that I would say."

However, the Venom: The Last Dance star then recalled that she once had no choice but to watch one of her films over and over again.

"Except once, when we were in the first round of COVID and I went to New Zealand to shoot something," she told Miles. "I had to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel, and there were only two channels that played movies. A film that I was in played every other day, three times throughout the day. That was a nightmare. It was like a version of torture."