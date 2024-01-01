Anne Hathaway and Zendaya join Christopher Nolan's latest film - report

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have reportedly been cast in Christopher Nolan's latest project.

Hathaway will reportedly reunite with her Interstellar director, while Zendaya joins her Spider-Man co-star and current beau, Tom Holland, in the cast, according to Deadline.com. Matt Damon had also been previously announced as starring.

Other details about the movie, scheduled for a summer 2026 release, are scarce, though Deadline reports that shooting should begin next year.

If the castings are confirmed, the film will mark Hathaway's third collaboration with Nolan as she also starred as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises. It will be the first time Zendaya has worked with the British auteur.

Nolan's last film, Oppenheimer, was an unexpected megahit, taking almost $1 billion at the global box office despite its length and highbrow historical subject matter.