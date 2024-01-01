John M. Chu skips Wicked premiere to be at child's birth

Director John M. Chu had a good reason to miss the premiere of his latest film, Wicked - the birth of his fifth child.

The filmmaker was due to be at the Los Angeles premiere on Saturday alongside its stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, but skipped the red carpet to be with wife Kristin Hodge was giving birth in hospital.

Ahead of the premiere he wrote on Instagram Stories: "This movie has always moved in mysterious ways. Today is a day I've been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time and I truly couldn't be happier I won't be able to be at the 'Wicked' premiere tonight with all of you. There was a change of plans at about 4 a.m. this morning..."

According to Entertainment Weekly, in a video recorded from hospital that was screened before the film, he also offered his apologies to fans.

"I'm so sorry I can't be there," he said, turning the camera on himself. "It's November 9. I was at the hotel across the street, ready to come. My whole family's there. My friends, all our loved ones are there. And I've waited for three years to have this moment to share our movie with you... but I've waited my whole life to have this moment, to have our fifth child right now."

Adapted from the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked depicts an origin story for The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West, then known as Elphaba, and played by Erivo, and the eventual Good Witch of the North, Glinda, played by Grande.

The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

The first of two parts opens debuts on 22 November, with another part due out at the same time next year.