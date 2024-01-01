Ariana Grande Wicked doll in porn site mix-up

Wicked dolls in the likeness of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are at the centre of a porn scandal.

Toy company Mattel has announced it is taking "immediate action" after mistakenly printing a pornographic website address on the packaging for dolls released to tie in with the upcoming Wicked film.

Over the weekend, people began sharing photos online of the dolls' packaging, which showed a link to wicked.com, instead of wickedmovie.com. The address was printed on boxes for Glinda and Elphaba dolls, the main characters in Wicked, played in the film adaptation by Grande and Erivo respectively.

Mattel released a statement on Sunday addressing the error.

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," the statement read.

"We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information."

The dolls are now listed as "currently unavailable" on Amazon's US website.

Wicked, an adaptation of the successful stage musical, will be released on 21 November.