Sarah Paulson praises Kim Kardashian's acting chops

Sarah Paulson has praised the talent and professionalism of her costar Kim Kardashian.

Paulson is currently acting alongside Kardashian in All's Fair, the new Hulu legal drama series from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

"It's wonderful. She's incredibly present," the Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winner told Variety.

"She's fun, she's game, she's alive to the moment, she's great."

Along with Kardashian and Paulson, the All's Fair cast includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Ed O'Neill.

Plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the show will follow Kardashian as an LA divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, led by Close's character.

Paulson also said of Kardashian, "She's the person I just wanna ask about all things having to do with fashion and beauty, and she gives me all the answers to every question I could possibly have."

Paulson is a frequent collaborator of Murphy's, having starred in multiple seasons of his anthology series American Crime Story and American Horror Story.

Kardashian starred in the 12th instalment of the latter series, American Horror Story: Delicate, which premiered last year.

"In the midst of all this, Kardashian is actually pretty good," the New Yorker wrote at the time.