Josh Brolin recounts time he was stabbed by stranger on street

Josh Brolin was once stabbed by a stranger on the street just over a decade ago.

In his upcoming memoir titled From Under the Truck, the No Country for Old Men actor chronicles his "unconventional" childhood, rise to fame in Hollywood, and battles with alcohol and drug addiction.

In an excerpt of the book obtained by People, Josh also recounted how he was "stabbed in the belly button" by a stranger who asked him for a cigarette or money while walking up a street in Costa Rica back in 2013.

However, the star admitted the location of the injury proved to be very lucky for him.

"The umbilical ligament is the densest ligament in the body and it slowed the knife down enough to stop it from hitting any vitals," he writes in the chapter.

Josh didn't share any further details of the incident, such as whether the person who attacked him was located.

However, the Oscar-nominee did describe how he asked his now-wife Kathryn Boyd to call his ex-wife Alice Adair so she was aware of what had happened and could inform their two children, Trevor, 36, and Eden, 29.

"I know what to do, but you'll be fine," the 56-year-old quotes Alice as telling him, before remembering exactly what was running through his mind at the time. "She'll talk to the kids about what I loved most about them, about what they meant to me, and how I know they'll grow into a future that they can feel proud of, and not spiral into shame because of."

Josh married Kathryn in 2016, with the couple parents to daughters Westlyn, six, and Chapel, three.

From Under the Truck will be released on 19 November.