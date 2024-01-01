Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo jokingly apologise for emotional Wicked press tour

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have jokingly apologised for crying so much during the press tour for Wicked.

The actresses, who star as Glinda and Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, have embarked on an exhaustive trek to promote the project.

Asked about their candid discussions during the publicity tour amid an interview for E! News posted on Sunday, Ariana and Cynthia issued a light-hearted apology to fans.

"Honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys," the 31-year-old smiled, while her co-star insisted, "It is what it is. There's just nothing we can do about it."

Accordingly, Ariana admitted she's feeling pretty tired at this point.

"I can't imagine, and you know what? If you're going to comment saying how annoying it is, I'll say it first," she continued. "I said it first. I'm annoyed. I'm tired. My tear ducts... I'm tired, emotionally tired."

In response, Cynthia, 37, went on describe how she and Ariana have "really stuck together" through the course of the press tour.

"Yeah, the stuff you don't see is the most special stuff," the 7 Rings hitmaker added.

And at the Los Angeles premiere on Saturday, the pair shared a similar sentiment during an interview for Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

"We're sorry. It just happens. It happens. We can't help it. We're trying our best, but there's a lot of emotional things that happen and we're just going with it," Cynthia stated, as Ariana pleaded, "Yeah, you need to understand. It's been like three years, people! Why does emotional availability scare you so?"

The next Wicked premiere is set to place in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday night.

Wicked Part I opens in theatres on 22 November.