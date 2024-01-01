Amy Adams turned down raunchy musical sketch due to her young Enchanted fans

Amy Adams declined to record a raunchy comedy song because she didn't want to upset fans of her 2007 Disney film Enchanted.

Andy Samberg has revealed that his comedy troupe The Lonely Island, which used to create short musical sketches for Saturday Night Live, once wrote a "very dirty" duet for him and Adams in which they play an old couple who wish they'd been more adventurous sexually.

However, while the American Hustle star found the lyrics hilarious, she knew the explicit content wouldn't sit right with her young fans.

"We played the beginning of it for her and read a bunch of the lyrics, and she thought it was very funny, and she was so nice as always - we love Amy, she's a genius," Samberg said on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. "She was like, 'That's really funny. I can't do that. Little girls are so obsessed with Enchanted right now. They will find this, and it will be scarring for them, and I just can't mix that right now.'"

In the 2007 film, Adams played a princess named Giselle who is banished from her animated kingdom and finds herself in the real New York City.

While she passed on the raunchy song, the six-time Oscar nominee eventually worked with The Lonely Island on a track called Hero Song when she hosted SNL in March 2008.

"When we went out to shoot Hero Song, within five minutes, a mother and her little girl walked up and the look on the little girl's face upon seeing Amy Adams, I was like, 'Oh, she was so right,'" Samberg recalled. "And it was very instructive for me. It's not something I even ever thought about in our line of work, you know what I mean? Of like, she actually has an obligation and a responsibility to those kids, and she took it really seriously. And I remember being really impressed by that."

Adams reprised her role as Giselle for the 2022 sequel, Disenchanted.

The Lonely Island are best known for producing viral comedy sketches such as D**k in a Box featuring Justin Timberlake and I'm on a Boat featuring T-Pain.