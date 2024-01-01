Susan Sarandon claims she has been blacklisted in Hollywood

Susan Sarandon has claimed that she has been blacklisted in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actress has opened up about the future of her career after sparking controversy when she spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in November 2023.

Speaking at the rally, Sarandon said, "There are a lot of people that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

The Thelma & Louise star later apologised for her comments, explaining in an Instagram post that her "phrasing was a terrible mistake".

In a new interview with The Times, Sarandon revealed that she was "dropped" by United Talent Agency as a result of her remarks.

"I was dropped by my agency, my projects were pulled," the 78-year-old said. "I've been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work."

The Stepmom actress continued, "There are so many people out of work right now (since) November of last year ... who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire."

When asked if she thinks she will ever return to the big screen, Sarandon said, "I don't know. (Not) anything in Hollywood."

However, the star recently starred in Yassir Lester's new low-budget film The Gutter and is set to appear in the upcoming comedy Nonnas alongside Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Linda Cardellini.