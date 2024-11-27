Ethan Slater shares what he has learned from Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater has opened up about his experience of working with Ariana Grande on their new film.

The 32-year-old Broadway actor will soon be seen alongside his 31-year-old girlfriend in a big-screen adaptation of Wicked - in which he plays Boq.

The film also features British actress Cynthia Erivo who is taking on the role of Elphaba while Grande plays Galinda - and Slater says he witnessed a masterclass in singing by working alongside the pair.

He gushed to Extra, "They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation.

"Everybody knows what incredible singers they are. You think they're really different singers and then they sing together and it sounds like one voice, which is like a beautiful metaphor for them in this movie."

He added, "They're also just really connected actors and they're really generous scene partners, and getting to work with them was just like a master class. I felt like I learned something every single take from both of them."

Fans may be searching for chemistry on the big screen between Slater and Grande as their love blossomed behind the scenes of the film while it was in production amid the pandemic in 2022.

Fans of the stage musical will finally be able to watch Wicked - Part One when it finally hits screens on Wednesday 27 November 2024.