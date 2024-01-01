Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome third baby

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their third baby.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing their son had been born on 8 November.

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," they shared in joint announcement.

"Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

The couple are already parents to daughters, Lyla Maria, four, and Eloise Christina, two. Chris, 45, is also dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The pair met in 2018 after they were introduced by Katherine's mum, Maria Shriver. They announced their engagement the following year, with Chris writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The Jurassic World actor has told how he knew he was meant to be with Katherine, 34, as soon as they met. "God has a fast-forward button," he told Drew Barrymore last year. "When it's right - boom! - you're hit. You fall in love, you get married. It's all about timing. There's a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you have to have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place."

Chris was married to Anna Faris between 2009 and 2018.