Megan Fox pregnant with a rainbow baby with MGK

Megan Fox has revealed she is expecting a rainbow baby with boyfriend MGK.

The 38-year-old Hollywood star and the 34-year-old musician - who used to perform as Machine Gun Kelly before changing his stage name to MGK and whose real name is Richard Baker - have been a couple since 2020.

The pair were engaged in 2022 but called off the engagement earlier this year but have since continued their relationship.

On Monday, Fox revealed that she is expecting their first child together, sharing a post on Instagram with a caption stating, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," along with a baby angel emoji and a red heart emoji.

The Transformers star shared a photograph of herself kneeling naked and covered in an oil-like liquid while cupping her baby bump with one arm and covering her breasts with the other.

A second image showed her holding a pregnancy test with a positive result shown on it.

In November last year, Fox and Tickets to My Downfall singer MGK revealed that they had suffered anguish after they lost a baby.

Speaking about the heartbreak, the Jennifer's Body star told WWD that the miscarriage was "difficult" to process, stating, "This miscarriage (was) really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering."

Megan shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green who she was married to from 2010 until 2021.