David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson admit 'tension' on X-Files

David Duchovny has admitted there was "tension" between him and X-Files co-star Gillian Anderson.

The pair were talking to each other on David's podcast, Fail Better.

They spoke about their friendship when they were filming cult show the X-Files between 1993 and 2002.

"There was a long time, working on the show, where we were just not even dealing with one another off-camera," David said.

"And there was a lot of tension. Which didn't matter, apparently, for the work cause we're both f**king crazy, I guess. We could just go out there and do what we needed to do."

When their characters Mulder and Scully became romantically involved on the show, the actors revealed that in real life they were barely speaking.

"That is kinda crazy," Gillian, 56, said. "I mean, it's crazy that we were able to present on camera, you know, the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time."

David, 64, agreed, noting the fact they were thrown into global stardom made things difficult. "But I could've handled myself better, you know? And as you know, we went through a crazy-making kind of a process with this thing. We went from - I mean, I was pretty inexperienced. You were really inexperienced. And all of a sudden...it was like a global phenomenon before the Internet. And we're just scurrying, trying to figure out who we are."

The pair are now great friends. "When you share a seminal kind of experience in your life - this huge success with the show that we had - only we know what it's like to be in the centre of that," he said. "It's almost like being in the same family. We know what it was like to be raised in that time. There's a certain kind of shared experience, knowledge, and past that never goes away."