Kevin Costner 'not in a rush' to see Yellowstone character's exit

Kevin Costner has revealed he's "not in a rush" to see his Yellowstone character's final appearance.

The hit show showed the actor's final scenes on Sunday evening - but the star wasn't bothered about watching.

"Well, I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night," he said on The Michael Smerconish Program.

"That's a swear to God moment. I swear to God. I mean, I've been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I'm thinking, 'Gee, I'm not in that one.' I'm not in this season. But I've been seeing, but I didn't realise yesterday was the thing. I really have, my focus has been on what I was having to do, and I've got a few calls to make."

The star, who played character John Dutton on the hit show continued, "Sometimes I'm like just a passenger in my life, you know, there's a lot going on. And somebody said, 'you know, it played last night?' And I said, 'Hmm, okay.' So no, I found out about it this morning, actually."

He confirmed that "he didn't quit the show", blaming conflicting schedules and contracts with his film series, Horizon: An American Saga.

"There was contractual things that would allow for both things to be done, but because both things were contractual, you had to make room for the other thing. There was room, but it was difficult for them to keep their schedule," he explained. "It seemed to be, it was just too difficult for them to do it. There was the time there, what happened, you can deal with it. But no one, I didn't leave. I didn't quit the show. OK?"

Kevin, 69, has previously said he'd be open to returning to the show. "Who knows, sometimes some things have a way of circling back," he told Entertainment Tonight in September. "I haven't seen that dust trail coming toward me. But I've always been open to what I started. And the five seasons was a lot for us to do. I think that, you know, that story is not finished."