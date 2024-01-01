Chloe Fineman claims Elon Musk made her cry when he hosted Saturday Night Live

Chloe Fineman has claimed Elon Musk caused her to "burst into tears" when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in August, comedy star Bowen Yang revealed a male celebrity guest host once "made multiple cast members cry" during a table-read for the sketch show but refused to name who it was. Yang also described the experience as "terrible".

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Fineman named Musk as the person who caused upset behind the scenes of SNL after the businessman criticised Dana Carvey's impression of him on the show last weekend.

The Tesla Motors executive, one of the world's richest men, served as guest host back in May 2021.

"OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt about SNL and his impression, but I'm, like, you're clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?" she began in the since-deleted post, according to Variety. "And I'm like, you know what? I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that he made cry. And he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's others."

Fineman went on to refer to the coverage of Yang's comments online and admitted she initially was hesitant to say anything.

"But I'm like, no, if you're gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch," the 36-year-old claimed of Musk. "I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.' I waited for you to be like, 'Ha ha, jk (joke).' No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, 'I didn't laugh once, not one time.'"

Fineman didn't detail the sketch Musk allegedly criticised but noted that it ended up on the late-night show and she "actually had a really good time".

"I thought you were really funny in it," she added. "But, you know, have a little manners here, sir."

Representatives for Fineman and Saturday Night Live have not yet commented on the actress's claims in the video.